Research Analysts Set Expectations for Life Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

LSI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

NYSE LSI opened at $124.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $129.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,895,000 after buying an additional 144,865 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.65%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

