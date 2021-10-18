Research Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $56,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.