Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vaxcyte (PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2021 – Vaxcyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

10/6/2021 – Vaxcyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2021 – Vaxcyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Vaxcyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Vaxcyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Vaxcyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Vaxcyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Vaxcyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.41 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $133,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

