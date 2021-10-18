Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 580,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.