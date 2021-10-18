Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

QSR stock opened at C$75.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.85.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

