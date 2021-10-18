ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 280,850 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RETO opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

