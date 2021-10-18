Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.65. Approximately 2,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,079,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,705 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

