Revomon Hits Market Capitalization of $9.72 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 66.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00066605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00102361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,348.69 or 0.99905171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.77 or 0.06077116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023743 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

