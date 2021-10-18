Rewardiqa (REW) One Day Volume Tops $51.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $37,266.75 and approximately $51.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00061321 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

