Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $27,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,556,000 after acquiring an additional 308,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 284,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,876,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.