RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

RH (NYSE:RH) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $696.78 and last traded at $696.45. Approximately 12,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 503,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $659.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $682.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $83,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

