Rhea J. Posedel Sells 9,400 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $197,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.96. 2,379,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $537.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

