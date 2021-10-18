Richard M. Traynor Sells 5,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,760. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Certara by 5.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

