Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,816. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.