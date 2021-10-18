RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $566,575.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00197096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00090302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 290,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

