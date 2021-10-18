Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,002 ($65.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,140. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £80.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,213.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,743.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.