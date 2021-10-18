Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 155,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.