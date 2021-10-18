RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

RIOCF opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Yield Curve

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.