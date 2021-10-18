RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REI.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.20.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.54. 169,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.72. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.03 and a 12 month high of C$23.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

