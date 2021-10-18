Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 4.1%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 1,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 787,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSKD. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

