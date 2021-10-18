RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Shares Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. 544,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of RIV Capital in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 118.18 and a quick ratio of 117.80. The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

