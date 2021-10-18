RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE OPP opened at $14.77 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

