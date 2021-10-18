Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.99. 747,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,816. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.95. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,302.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.8% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

