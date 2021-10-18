Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

STER stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.