Robert W. Baird Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $190.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

