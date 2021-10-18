Robert W. Baird Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $190.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longer Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 990,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.