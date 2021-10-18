Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) vs. Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Critical Review

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Cowen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 36.61 $7.45 million N/A N/A Cowen $1.44 billion 0.73 $216.36 million $11.37 3.17

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A Cowen 16.21% 31.12% 4.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Robinhood Markets and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 Cowen 1 0 2 0 2.33

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Cowen has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Cowen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cowen beats Robinhood Markets on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

