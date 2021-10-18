Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $938,750.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00.

RBLX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,749. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

