Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,814 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 0.9% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,401 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE RBLX opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

