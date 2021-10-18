Robonomics.network (XRT) Market Capitalization Tops $17.64 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for $16.87 or 0.00027254 BTC on popular exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00194729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00089763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,250,345 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,836 coins. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

