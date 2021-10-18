Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Roche in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Roche alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 262.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.