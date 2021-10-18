Rocket Vault-RocketX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $70,240.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00195642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

RVF is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.