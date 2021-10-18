Rohit Kapoor Sells 20,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.83. 129,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,087. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

