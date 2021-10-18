Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for about 1.2% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 2.34% of Roku worth $1,434,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Roku by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Roku by 6.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Roku by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Roku by 208.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $7.24 on Monday, reaching $331.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.69 and its 200 day moving average is $361.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $160,228,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

