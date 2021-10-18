Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DBDR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,273. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 334,695 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 207.6% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,194,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,572,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

