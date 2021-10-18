Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,999,000 after purchasing an additional 454,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.71 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

