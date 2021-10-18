Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

