Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,784.40

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,784.40 ($23.31) and last traded at GBX 1,775.46 ($23.20), with a volume of 401217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,772 ($23.15).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,521.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,452.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.27%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total transaction of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.