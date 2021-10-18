Royal Gold, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

Shares of RGLD opened at $98.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

