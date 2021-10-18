Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 416.60 ($5.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 472.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 926.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

