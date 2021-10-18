Royale Finance Price Down 12% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $781,408.68 and approximately $245,514.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.80 or 1.00034224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.50 or 0.06009390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00023847 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

