Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,571,428 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 16.8% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 1.18% of Royalty Pharma worth $292,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after buying an additional 596,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,842,000 after buying an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after buying an additional 831,887 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $37.79. 10,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

