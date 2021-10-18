RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Position Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of RPT Realty worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $124,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

