RTW Investments LP Acquires 8,178 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 1.7% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 1.82% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $111,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,240 shares of company stock worth $15,552,717 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.50 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

