RTW Investments LP Boosts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,479 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up about 1.7% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.91% of Guardant Health worth $114,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. 2,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,372. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

