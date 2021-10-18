RTW Investments LP Buys 19,035 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 12.83% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $43,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,059,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,613,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.93. 553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,529. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $398.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.56.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.