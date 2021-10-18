RTW Investments LP Buys 50,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 1.59% of Outset Medical worth $36,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $779,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,763. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $47.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,806. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

