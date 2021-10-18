RTW Investments LP Buys New Stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.27% of Akoya Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,097,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $7,736,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $4,580,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,909,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of AKYA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,491. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.