RTW Investments LP Buys Shares of 150,000 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.74% of CVRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

Shares of CVRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVRX. William Blair began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.