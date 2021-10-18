RTW Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

RTW Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,635 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 0.35% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,878. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOLT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

